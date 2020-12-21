The orthopedic biomaterials market is poised to grow by USD 8.3 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005459/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report on the orthopedic biomaterials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders.

The orthopedic biomaterials market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of nanoparticles in orthopedic bioimplants as a factor that will promote growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The orthopedic biomaterials market covers the following areas:

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Sizing

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Forecast

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Johnson Johnson

Koninklijke DSM NV

Medtronic Plc

Smith Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Victrex Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented by product (lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics and upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market Global orthopedic medical imaging market is segmented by product (X-ray systems, CT scanners, MRI scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Joint replacement Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Osteosynthesis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Orthobiologics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spine implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Johnson Johnson

Koninklijke DSM NV

Medtronic Plc

Smith Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Victrex Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005459/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/