The orthopedic biomaterials market is poised to grow by USD 8.3 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly
The report on the orthopedic biomaterials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders.
The orthopedic biomaterials market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of nanoparticles in orthopedic bioimplants as a factor that will promote growth.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The orthopedic biomaterials market covers the following areas:
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Sizing
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Forecast
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- CONMED Corp.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Johnson Johnson
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Victrex Plc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Joint replacement Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Osteosynthesis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Orthobiologics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spine implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- CONMED Corp.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Johnson Johnson
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Victrex Plc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
