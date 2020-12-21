Prescription Hope Showcases Innovative Software That Helps to Ensure Top-Quality Patient Care

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Prescription Hope is a service-based company that provides individuals access to thousands of brand-name medications through pharmaceutical patient assistant programs. Having witnessed exponential growth since the company's inception in 2006, the professionals at Prescription Hope are working to ensure their digital capabilities remain efficient and up-to-date.

"As a company that values the well-being of its patients, we at Prescription Hope have spent the last fourteen years constructing a proprietary software program that houses all programs and patient data." states the company president, founder, and chief executive officer, Douglas Pierce. "We continue to enhance the software as the company grows, as it is essential that all patient records are easily accessible and all information is accurate."

Prescription Hope now has over 30,000 square feet of office space in Florida and has plans to expand throughout 2021 and beyond. As the company continues to experience growth, they are diligently working to ensure their system is up-to-date and all relevant data is easily accessible.

Prescription Hope also makes it easy for patients to access personal information. In a recent interview with Ideamensch, Pierce comments, "through our in-house software, each client has their own dashboard and from there, they can manage their own medications, coordinate refills and renewals, and ultimately ensuring there is never a lapse in their medication therapy."

As an industry leader, Prescription Hope prioritizes the well-being of its staff and patients. By utilizing U.S.- based pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, they ensure individuals have access to brand name medication at an affordable price. Those who qualify for assistance programs will receive medication year-round for $50 a month.

Ultimately, the professionals at Prescription Hope are able to help patients navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape to ensure top quality patient satisfaction.

About Prescription Hope

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program headquartered in Stuart, Florida. As one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S., the professionals at Prescription Hope have helped over 80,000 Americans receive access to affordable medication. Having partnered with over 35,000 healthcare providers nationwide, the company has worked with state and local healthcare organizations including the Cleveland Clinic, Henry Ford Health Systems, and Novant Health Systems.

Contact

Bryan Hildreth, COO

info@prescriptionhope.com

1-877-296-HOPE (4673)

Mon-Fri 8am-4pm EST

SOURCE: Prescription Hope

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621815/Prescription-Hope-Showcases-Innovative-Software-That-Helps-to-Ensure-Top-Quality-Patient-Care