Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 December 2020 it repurchased 50,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 156p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,615,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,615,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 27,261,720.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 21 December 2020 it repurchased 130,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 206p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,589,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,589,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,607,022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

21 December 2020