The canola oil market is poised to grow by 90.98 thousand MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canola Oil Market 2020-2024

The report on the canola oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of canola oil.

The canola oil market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly and sustainable product packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the canola oil market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The canola oil market covers the following areas:

Canola Oil Market Sizing

Canola Oil Market Forecast

Canola Oil Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Richardson International Ltd.

Sunora Foods Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Cooking oil Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Industrial uses Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by End-User

Segmentation by end-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

