The canola oil market is poised to grow by 90.98 thousand MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canola Oil Market 2020-2024
The report on the canola oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of canola oil.
The canola oil market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly and sustainable product packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the canola oil market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The canola oil market covers the following areas:
Canola Oil Market Sizing
Canola Oil Market Forecast
Canola Oil Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.
- Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
- Richardson International Ltd.
- Sunora Foods Inc.
- The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Cooking oil Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Industrial uses Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Segmentation by end-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
