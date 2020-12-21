Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that its products have been selected to be featured in America's leading hemp industry publisher, HEMP Magazine. Sweet Earth is one of the ten featured companies displayed in HEMP Magazine's Holiday Edition, which was published on December 15, 2020.

HEMP Magazine Online: https://thehempmag.com/2020/12/hemp-2020-holiday-gift-guide/

HEMP Magazine curated the gift guide by selecting makers of its top ten favorite hemp and CBD products. The Holiday Gift Guide features ten cutting edge hemp / CBD product manufacturers, of which Sweet Earth was the manufacturer selected for its high-end skin and body care products. Other featured products include beverage drops, food wraps, eyewear, and jeans.

Sweet Earth was selected for its award winning facial and body products for both women and men1. In particular, Sweet Earth's skincare products are highlighted as an effective moisturizer during the winter season. HEMP Magazine features two Sweet Earth products:

Organic CDB Invigorating Turmeric Neem Body Scrub: This popular product features three key ingredients:

CBD : with its anti-inflammatory properties2 helps balance cell growth and relieve inflammation. (100 mg) Turmeric : strong natural anti-inflammatory that also brightens skin tone. Neem : softens and smooths skin tone irregularities with strong anti-aging properties.

Organic CDB Shaving Cream: Aimed at providing a smooth shave without razor burn with the following key ingredients:

CBD : with its anti-inflammatory properties helps balance cell growth and relieve inflammation. (100 mg) Aloe :Prevents irritation, hydrates skin, and locks in moisture. Calendula :Anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties.

Both products are USDA Certified Organic, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Gluten Free, and Leaping Bunny accredited.3

HEMP Magazine is not a shopping portal but directs readers to Sweet Earth's shopping portal, where all of its products can be purchased: https://sweetearthskincare.com.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

1 News Release (May 27, 2020): Sweet Earth Holdings receives Top Product Award After World's Largest Cannabis / Hemp Conference and Rolls Out New Products

2 Source: Healthline 7 Benefits and Uses of CBD Oil

3 Accreditation requires the final product to be cruelty-free. Many companies brand themselves as cruelty-free but still use raw materials that have been tested on animals; Sweet Earth ensures that its products are organic and 100% cruelty-free.

