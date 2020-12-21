Nasdaq Stockholm has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend the equity derivatives membership of Barclays Bank Plc. The membership will be suspended as of December 22nd, 2020. Barclays Bank Plc has traded with member ID BRX in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Barclays Bank Plc Genium INET ID: BRX Last day of trading: 2020-12-21 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834026