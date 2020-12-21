Anzeige
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
WKN: A2P0XB ISIN: FR0013482791 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2020 | 18:05
96 Leser
PRESS RELEASE: NACON SHARES BECOMES ELIGIBLE FOR EURONEXT DEFERRED SETTLEMENT SERVICE ON THE « SRD LONG-ONLY » SEGMENT

NACON

Press release

Lesquin, 21 December 2020, 18:00 hrs

NACON SHARES BECOMES ELIGIBLE FOR

EURONEXT DEFERRED SETTLEMENT SERVICE

ON THE « SRD LONG-ONLY » SEGMENT

NACON announces that its shares will be eligible for Euronext Paris' Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) as from 29 December 2020 on the "SRD Long only" segment, following the annual review by Euronext Paris.

With a minimum daily trading volume of €100,000 since its initial listing on March 4, 2020, enforcing the criterion for admission to the "SRD Long only" segment, NACON's share has seen its liquidity steadily increase.

In practice, the "SRD Long-only" will enable investors holding a French securities account to buy NACON shares short by deferring settlement and benefit from an upward leverage effect. For the buyer, the risks are thus limited to the initial amount of the investment. In contrast to the "classic" SRD segment, securities listed on the "SRD Long-only" segment are negotiable only at the time of purchase.

Eligibility for the "SRD Long-only" segment will give the NACON share better visibility and potentially better liquidity by allowing a new category of investors, both institutional and retail, to take a purchase position in the share.

Next publication:

Q3 2020/21 sales: 25 January 2021,
Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange



A PROPOS DE NACON



CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES 2019-20
129,4 M€





EFFECTIF
Environ 550 collaborateurs





INTERNATIONAL
16 filiales et un réseau de distribution dans 100 pays
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/)

NACON est une société du groupe BIGBEN créée en 2019 afin d'optimiser ses savoir-faire en forte synergie sur le marché du jeu vidéo. En regroupant ses 9 studios de développement, l'édition de jeux vidéo AA, la conception et la distribution de périphériques gaming premium, NACON concentre 30 années d'expertise au service des joueurs. Ce nouveau pôle unifié renforce la position de NACON sur le marché et lui permet d'innover en créant de nouveaux avantages compétitifs uniques.



Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP



CONTACT PRESSE
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr (mailto:gbroquelet@capvalue.fr) - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • CP_Nacon_SRD_LS_ 21_12_2020 Diffusion-ENG (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36e635d9-8632-4357-b117-bec4145794d0)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
