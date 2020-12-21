Anzeige
Montag, 21.12.2020
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
21.12.2020 | 18:12
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

21 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com (FR0010766667 - ALVU FP), a European specialist in online furniture sales, declares the repurchases of own shares carried out under the conditions of article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7020/11/2020FR00107666671289.05ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7023/11/2020FR00107666674649.02306ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7024/11/2020FR00107666676,1089.042264ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7025/11/2020FR00107666671,0909.017523ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7026/11/2020FR00107666671129.35ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7027/11/2020FR00107666673209.747656ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7030/11/2020FR00107666676,80510.310992ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7001/12/2020FR00107666673,32011.877982ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7008/12/2020FR001076666722011ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7009/12/2020FR001076666726611ALXP

Next publication: FY 2019-2020 earnings,
11 January 2021, before start of trading

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 78+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 74
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66568-vu_cp_transaction_21dec2020_vdef_en.pdf

