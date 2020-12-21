ecoSPEARS Deploys NASA-Developed Clean Water Technology to Remove Toxins From San Diego Bay

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / ??As part of a two-year pilot project under the Port of San Diego's Blue Economy Incubator, ecoSPEARS, a cleantech solutions company ushering in the carbonless future of environmental cleanup for toxic contaminants, will deploy NASA-developed technology to remove Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) from sediments in America's Cup Harbor. The primary goal will be to determine how much PCB mass the SPEARS technology will remove over a predetermined period. The SPEARS technology will be deployed starting Dec. 14.

"Our Blue Economy Incubator program seeks groundbreaking ways to protect the environment and San Diego Bay. The results of this pilot project have the potential to demonstrate an innovative win-win approach to a long-time pollution problem in waters worldwide," said Commissioner Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. "With a green approach that uses less emissions, energy, and water than traditional cleanup methods, this pilot project is a perfect complement to our efforts as a Port to ensure San Diego Bay remains a vital resource."

ecoSPEARS is the exclusive licensee of the NASA-developed Sorbent Polymer Extraction and Remediation System (SPEARS), a sustainable remediation technology to extract PCBs, dioxins, and other persistent organic pollutants from the environment.

"We are extremely excited about our relationship with the Port of San Diego and its Blue Economy Incubator," said Serg Albino, CEO of ecoSPEARS. "Areas like America's Cup Harbor - where dredging and capping options are challenging - are prime candidates for our technology. We are fortunate to have a forward-thinking steward of the bay in the Port of San Diego that pushes the status quo when it comes to implementing clean innovation."

SPEARS is an innovative, in-situ technology that absorbs PCBs "like a sponge", from contaminated sediment in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner. SPEARS is a scalable mat-liner of plastic spikes filled with a proprietary reagent. They are deployed down into contaminated sediment or around challenging areas such as piers, harbors, pylons, or sensitive wetland areas where dredging may not be feasible. A key differentiator between SPEARS and environmental dredging is that SPEARS does not destroy the aquatic habitat nor resuspend contaminants.

Developed in 1929, PCBs were used worldwide in electrical equipment like capacitors and transformers, and as a flame retardant in everyday goods. The toxic chemical was banned from production in 1979 and is considered the most widespread contaminant in the world. PCBs are persistent, meaning they do not readily break down once in the environment. PCBs generally biomagnify along the food-chain, which leads to greater PCB concentrations in organisms that are higher up in the food chain.

The Port supports various pilot projects, like ecoSPEARS, through its Blue Economy Incubator that complement several environmental initiatives and often support regulatory requirements and programs already underway at the Port. For more information about the Blue Economy Incubator visit portofsandiego.org/waterfront-development/blue-economy.

ABOUT ECOSPEARS

ecoSPEARS is a cleantech solutions company ushering in the carbonless future of environmental cleanup. ecoSPEARS has designed and developed green and sustainable remediation technologies to extract and destroy PCBs, dioxins, and other Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) from the environment - forever.

ABOUT THE PORT OF SAN DIEGO

The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities. The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region's prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.

ABOUT PORT OF SAN DIEGO WATERFRONT DEVELOPMENT

Port of San Diego Waterfront Development contributes to the continuous prosperity of the local economy. From Real Estate to Aquaculture and Blue Tech, the Port invests in major redevelopment and community infrastructure, so businesses in our region have the opportunity to stay competitive in the global marketplace.

