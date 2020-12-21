Pet Healthy Hemp, Inc. Supports Pet Health for our Favorite Four-Legged Friends, Especially During a Pandemic

Americans are now adopting and caring for more pets than ever

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Pet Healthy Hemp, Inc. is partnering with Pet Healthy Brands, a leader in health-centric pet products, who together are continuing to innovate pet treats by providing the benefits of CBD hemp to pets during a time that more and more pet parents are spending time at home and with their pets as well as adopting additional companions. During 2020, about 33% more Americans have considered getting a pet now that social distancing is part of the social structure. Across generations, that rate is highest for millennials, who came in at 50%, versus Gen X, at 33%, and baby boomers, 25%, according to a survey from TD Ameritrade.

"We know that cats and dogs can absolutely lessen the feelings of loneliness and provide a sense of ease and companionship for so many people. Our goal has been, and continues to be, to provide pet parents the products that they feel good about giving to their beloved pets, and products that make the pets feel good as well," says Walter Stock, CEO of Pet Healthy Hemp, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the enjoyment they provide, pets offer a variety of health benefits, including: decreased blood pressure, lowered cholesterol levels, decreased levels of triglycerides, reduced feelings of loneliness, and increased opportunities for exercise. Most households in the United States have at least one pet.

Nutrition plays a very large part in the overall quality and wellbeing of pets across ages, breeds, conditions and lifestyles.

"Recently, we have begun working with the infusion of CBD Hemp in Pet Healthy Brands signature products, and with the launch of Hemp Sprinkles, we can see the benefits of providing CBD hemp to pets in an easy way, "said Stock. "With safety and quality taking a front seat, we are elevating something delicious and nutritious into something that will help pets who are benefited by the calming effects of hemp. We have infused 1000mg per oz of CBD oil into our new product with 28 servings in each 1.4 oz. bottle, making for flexible use with pets of all sizes."

Pet Healthy Hemp, Inc. is currently running an Indigogo campaign to begin the launch of this all-natural, organic, hemp-infused pet products line (LINK)

About Pet Healthy Brands

Pet Healthy Brands is a Dallas, Texas, based manufacturer of all-natural dog and cat treats. Our family of consumables includes healthy, flavorful goodies for both cats and dogs. We make the world's lightest cat litter, which also incorporates a wellness indicator and odor control. We are dedicated to producing the highest quality, most beneficial, gluten-free, nutritious, tasty products for our furry friends. We strive to deliver only the highest quality, natural and safe pet products.

