WheelHouse IT: What is a Managed Service Provider?

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Managed services describe business functions that are outsourced to third-parties. If the previous sentence did not adequately answer the question, you have come to the first and most vital understanding of these managed services- they interact with businesses in many ways. As such, companies in just about every industry can work with a Managed Service Provider (MSP). A brief review of the roles assigned to managed service providers will give you a better understanding of why they are hired to complete important day-to-day and ongoing tasks.

What Can Managed Service Providers Do?

Managed service providers can perform a variety of different tasks on behalf of the business that hires them. Some of the most common industries in which MSPs operate are:

Information technology

Human resources

Accounting

Legal

Vendor sourcing

These are just a handful of the industries that make use of these third-party management systems. It is essential to realize that the MSP are professionals in those industries and sometimes leaders in a particular field. Not only does that speak to their level of skill, but it also means that even niche services can be contracted through these companies.

The tasks that MSPs can handle are numerous and include a veritable laundry list of valuable jobs that the partner company either lacks the means or desire to perform independently. For example, MSPs can assist with:

Live help desk

Disaster preparedness and recovery

Training

Managed cloud services

Marketing strategy and planning

Supply chain planning and control

Social media management

Again, these are just some of the most popular services that MSPs can provide for a business. Managed services can offer more specialized services, too.

Why Should a Business Consider Managed Services?

Knowing the different ways that businesses can use managed services, it is essential to ask why a company would consider reaching out to a third party instead of using in-house workers.

The first reason to use managed services in a company is to provide a function that does not require a full-time worker on staff. That way, a company can have a consistent source of someone to run their computer updates, for example, without having to train, promote, or pay another individual to perform those tasks.

Another primary reason that businesses consider MSPs a boon is that these third-party companies have field experts that can match or exceed the knowledge required to complete a job. For example, if a business lacks someone with the experience to train staff in the proper handling of information beholden to HIPAA, it's necessary to find a third-party resource. These individuals can provide the training and then move on to the next task without being a permanent part of the company's staff.

Finally, it is more cost-effective to hire expert MSPs for a short-term task or one that is recurring every few months than it is to keep experts on the staff. For example, many major retailers have professional inventory counters that come into the store during certain months to tally their products. There is no need to keep inventory members on the staff to do something that happens occasionally.

Each of these justifications provides insight into the many reasons that businesses hire MSPs.

Using an MSP like WheelHouse, IT is becoming more common in businesses that need expert work from tangential fields. Lawyers need IT specialists to maintain their computer systems, and small businesses need cybersecurity suites to protect data. Having the right Managed Service Provider in your corner can help your business save money and stay ahead of the challenges in your field.

CONTACT:

Rory Cooksey

WheelHouse IT

News@wheelhouseit.com

954.474.2204 x 2

SOURCE: WheelHouse IT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621876/What-is-a-Managed-Service-Provider