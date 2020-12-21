Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG has filed an Early Warning Report that advises that they have obtained ownership or control of 5,100,000 common shares of Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander") via purchase through the TSX Venture Exchange and a private transaction. This represents 14.30% of Commander's issued and outstanding common shares as at December 21, 2020. The shares were acquired for investment purposes only. This investment may be increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and will be available for viewing through the internet or SEDAR.

"Sven Gollan"

______________________________

Sven Gollan,

Corporate Treasury Manager

sven.gollan@fruchtexpress.at

Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG

Sonnenbergerstrasse 11, A-6820 Frastanz, Austria

Tel. +43 5522 500 429

