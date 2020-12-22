Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Announcement on the effectiveness of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. and relevant arrangements of the listing of Company's H-shares by way of introduction



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 22 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (1169.HK, the "HEG") becoming effective and relevant arrangements of the listing of the Company's H-shares by way of introduction.

On 21 December 2020 (Bermuda Time), a copy of the Court Order issued by the Supreme Court of Bermuda in respect of the privatization of HEG by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") was delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda for registration. Henceforth, all the outstanding conditions to the Scheme as disclosed in the Scheme Document issued by the Company and HEG on 16 November 2020 were satisfied, and the Scheme became effective on 21 December 2020 (Bermuda Time).

Certificates for the Company's H-shares are expected to be despatched to the Scheme Shareholders on or before 22 December 2020, the withdrawal of the listing of HEG shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to take place with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020, and the dealings in the Company's H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020. Cheques for the payment of the Cash Payment under the Scheme will be despatched to the Scheme Shareholders as soon as possible but in any event on or before 31 December 2020. The EB-to-CB Proposal approved by the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020, the First A-Share Class General Meeting of 2020 and the First D-Share Class General Meeting of 2020 of the Company will take effect immediately upon listing of the Company's H shares.

For more information relating to the relevant arrangements of the Scheme becoming effective, the listing of Company's H shares by way of introduction and the EB-to-CB Proposal, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the HKEX news (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 22 December 2020.

The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

