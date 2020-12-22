

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks remain broadly lower on Tuesday, though the downside remained limited after U.S. stocks recovered from an early plunge to finish on a flat note overnight on optimism about Congress passing a new stimulus bill.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.4 percent after the Trump administration published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.2 percent, recovering from an early slide.



Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.4 percent and the yen held steady as an escalation of European Covid-19 restrictions in response to fears around the rampant spread of a new variant spurred fresh concerns about global growth.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.7 percent, dragged down by miners and energy companies.



South Korea's Kospi average dropped around half a percent, while New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index was up 1.4 percent.



Pacific Edge, which recently secured large commercial contracts in the United States, soared 8 percent. Mercury NZ jumped 4 percent.



Gold inched higher after the U.S. House of Representatives passed an $US892 billion ($A1.2 trillion) coronavirus aid package aimed at throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy.



The House in a pair of bipartisan votes also passed a $US1.4 trillion measure that wound fund U.S. government activity through September 2021.



A Senate vote that would send the bill to President Donald Trump appeared likely to follow soon.



The dollar index was a tad higher while oil extended overnight losses on expectations of lower fuel demand.



U.S. stocks recovered from an initial sell-off to end mixed overnight as investors weighed concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus against an agreement on a second pandemic relief bill.



Nike's upbeat quarterly results and the Fed's announcement that the nation's largest banks will be allowed to resume share repurchases in the first quarter of 2021 also offered some support.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1 percent higher after losing over 400 points in early trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.



European stocks tumbled on Monday as Brexit trade deal talks remained deadlocked and countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slumped 2.3 percent. The German DAX plunged 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.7 percent.



