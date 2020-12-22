SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 189/20

The United Kingdom (UK) left the European Union (EU) in January 2020, and the transition period after Brexit will come to an end on December 31, 2020.

In September 2020, the UK's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published guidance to assist stakeholders with placing manufactured goods on the Great Britain (GB - England, Wales and Scotland) market from January 1, 2021 (SafeGuardS 143/20).

On December 9, 2020, BEIS announced the list of designated toy safety standards for presumption of conformity with the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 (as amended, S.I. 2011/1811) in relation to England, Wales and Scotland.

These standards are summarized in Table 1 and will become effective on January 1, 2021.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Notice of Publication 0006/21 of January 1, 2021 of references to standards for toys in support of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 (S.I. 2011/1881)

Entry Standard 1 EN 71-1:2014+A1:2018 'Mechanical and physical'

2 EN 71-2:2011+A1:2014 'Flammability'

3 EN 71-3:2019 'Migration of certain elements'

4 EN 71-4:2013 'Experimental sets for chemistry and related activities'

5 EN 71-5:2015 'Chemical toys (sets) other than experimental sets'

6 EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018 'Finger paints'*

7 EN 71-8:2018 'Activity toys for domestic use'

8 EN 71-12:2013 'N-Nitrosamines and N-nitrosatable substances'

9 EN 71-13:2014 'Olfactory board games, cosmetic kits and gustative games'

10 EN 71-14 'Trampolines for domestic use'

11 Electric toys:

EN 62115:2005

EN 62115:2005/A2:2011

EN 62115:2005/A11:2012

EN 62115:2005/A12:2015

EN 62115:2005/A2:2011/AC:2011

EN 62115:2005/A11:2012/AC:2013

*Limit for climbazole (entry 22 in Table B.1 to Annex B) has been revised from 0.5% to 0.2%. The revision to this preservative was based on the 'Addendum to the Opinion on Climbazole (P64) ref. SSC/1506/13' of the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) that was adopted after the publication of EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018 (SafeGuardS 120/18)

SGS can help you to sell and distribute your toys internationally. As a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, we have the regulatory knowledge and industry expertise to assess your products and ensure they meet the relevant requirements for sale and distribution in different global markets. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.