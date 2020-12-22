Real American Capital Corporation: Real American Capital Corp. Obtains Option to Purchase In-Home Harvest, LLC

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Real American Capital Corporation, a publicly traded, organic, brand-management holding company (OTC PINK:RLAB) has acquired an option to purchase all assets and intellectual property of In-Home Harvest, a California based limited liability company (IHH).

CEO of RLAB, Dean Konstantine, reported that for the 12-month duration of the option period,

RLAB and IHH finances will remain independent of each other while their respective management teams will work together in synergy as one company.

Assuming the relationship is successful, IHH will become a fully owned subsidiary of RLAB in December 2021. In consideration for the option, IHH's principals and capital investors received shares of RLAB common stock, bringing RLAB's total issued and outstanding share base to under 11 million common shares, as of today's date.

"It's a win-win situation for IHH, for RLAB, and for all at-home agriculture consumers" said

Konstantine, "as our personnel are committed to developing and growing revenues from In-Home Harvest customers and from RLAB's other subsidiary brands and product offerings."

Al Lakomskis ("Farmer Al"), the Agricultural Director of IHH, said "our current customer base consists of small scale growers of vegetables, fruits and/or cannabis, who grow at their homes for private consumption. I am excited for them to begin using RLAB's newly designed, all-inclusive growing system to maximize their productivity, harvest, and most importantly, their satisfaction."

Marketed under the brand name, "Fertile Fields", this growing system consists of RLAB's trademarked plant food, Resurgent®, a supply of its algae-formulated growing soil, Clima-Soil, and RLAB's energy efficient Clima-Glow 24-7 lighting system. When a customer purchases the package, they will also receive a custom-tailored in-home monitoring plan of their choice.

IHH technicians will provide customers with in-person and/or virtual visits of varying levels, to monitor the health of their crop while providing expert advice specific to what is being grown and harvested, and will assist in setting up videotelephony, on-line chat services, and video conferencing for desktop and mobile devices.

"IHH has already been using Resurgent® with great success on a number of our grows and is looking forward to utilizing other products in RLAB's diverse portfolio. To now be working hand-in-hand with them is a no-brainer", adds Farmer Al.

About Real American Capital Corp.

RLAB, a Delaware corporation, is a Limited Information company, with its corporate profile available and its Transfer Agent verified via the OTC Markets Group: www.OTCMarkets.com.

The company owns the tag line "Nature Treating Nature"; the domains "HealthyLivingSoil.com

and "GrowBestPlants.com"; and the US Trademark "Born & Bred in the USA ".

For more info, contact: Dean Konstantine, CEO / www.RLABco.com or Dean@RLABco.com

