PR Newswire
22.12.2020 | 08:03
Plintron awarded Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) license for Russia

MOSCOW, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron has been awarded a Mobile Virtual Network Operator license (MVNO) for Russia by Rossvyaz, the Agency of Communications, Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Russian Federation.

Plintron looks forward to expand the competitive Russian market, with a 150 million population and over 10 million MVNO subscribers. Plintron will launch its mobile network services in Russia by Q1 2021.

About Plintron

Plintron, the Global CPaaS leader, is the world's largest multi-country end to end MVNE and MVNA solution provider offering Telco - SaaS and TaaS to MNOs, MVNOs, Enterprises and IoT customers. With mobile network services in 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 120+ MVNOs and has 140 million+ mobile subscribers.

Visit www.Plintron.com

Media Contacts:
Shamik Biswas
marketing@plintron.com

