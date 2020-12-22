Capital for Colleagues plc - Board Change

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

22 December 2020

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

BOARD CHANGE

Further to the announcement of 2 November 2020, Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, confirms that John Eckersley resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company on 21 December 2020.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.