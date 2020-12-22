

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP and public sector net borrowing figures for November. GDP is forecast to expand 15.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, as initially estimated.



Ahead of these data, the pound held steady against its major counterparts.



The pound was valued at 138.60 against the yen, 0.9117 against the euro, 1.3401 against the greenback and 1.1891 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



