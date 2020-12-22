ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay prolonges delivery contract with Total in the Netherlands

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) extends its delivery agreement for Digital Signage solutions with Total Netherland fuel stations in the country. The company has been customer since 2015 and the contract extension is for the coming three-year period, with an option for additional two years.



The installed base at Total Netherlands consists of around 150 locations in the Netherlands where ZetaDisplay supports the customer with digital communicating solutions during checkout and at the bakery. The concept is aimed at drawing attention on shop promotions and additional service options such as car wash.

"We are very happy to have prolonged our agreement with Total Netherlands. Our hybrid platform helps the company to grow in functionalities and with the latest hardware at their own pace. They do not have to replace all current installations which is environmentally friendly. Utilising our Digital Signage solution, Total Netherlands can focus on serving their consumer to its best ability, as we take care of a targeted consumer journey", comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO.

