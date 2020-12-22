Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.12.2020
East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay prolonges delivery contract with Total in the Netherlands

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) extends its delivery agreement for Digital Signage solutions with Total Netherland fuel stations in the country. The company has been customer since 2015 and the contract extension is for the coming three-year period, with an option for additional two years.

The installed base at Total Netherlands consists of around 150 locations in the Netherlands where ZetaDisplay supports the customer with digital communicating solutions during checkout and at the bakery. The concept is aimed at drawing attention on shop promotions and additional service options such as car wash.

"We are very happy to have prolonged our agreement with Total Netherlands. Our hybrid platform helps the company to grow in functionalities and with the latest hardware at their own pace. They do not have to replace all current installations which is environmentally friendly. Utilising our Digital Signage solution, Total Netherlands can focus on serving their consumer to its best ability, as we take care of a targeted consumer journey", comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO.

Malmö, 22 December 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Emailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Telefon +46 76-8754177
E-mailjacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 400 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

Attachment

  • 20201222 ZD continues with Total for another three years (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7332712d-f5fe-4ec5-8168-68959d58fb0c)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.