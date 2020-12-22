Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.12.2020
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 Ticker-Symbol: 5LD 
Frankfurt
22.12.20
08:04 Uhr
1,335 Euro
+0,015
+1,14 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2020 | 08:53
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS has decided to apply for listing of the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021

STOCKHOLM - LIDDS (Nasdaq First North: LIDDS) announced today that the company will apply for a relisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021.

LIDDS is in a strong growth and expansion phase with several key projects in clinical and preclinical phases, including Phase III Liproca Depot out-licensing, the Phase I NanoZolid-docetaxel study and an extensive preclinical program in immuno-oncology.

"A listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a natural next step in the company's development. A move to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market can contribute to increased interest from a broader investor base while at the same time increase the visibility and exposure of LIDDS, in Sweden and globally", said Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS.

"It is clear that our shareholder base has developed significantly in recent years, both in terms of number of shareholders and that we now have larger and longer-term institutional and private investors", says Jan Törnell, Chairman of the Board of LIDDS.

A transition from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market has the potential to increase LIDDS visibility both locally and internationally.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46

LIDDS AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
