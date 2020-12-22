Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott") notes ARYZTA AG's (the "Company") announcement of 18 December, and the Board's decision to reject Elliott's offer for the Company. Elliott can confirm that its offer for the Company has now lapsed.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $41 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005207/en/

Contacts:

London

Sarah Rajani CFA

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 (0)20 3009 1475

srajani@elliottadvisors.co.uk



Switzerland

Martin Meier-Pfister

IRF

T: +41 43 244 81 40

M: +41 79 200 85 00

meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch



Ireland

Jack Hickey

Powerscourt

T: +353 (0)1 536 0683

M: +353 (0)83 448 8339

jack.hickey@powerscourt-group.com