Black Tusk Resources Inc. Undertakes Access Preparation for Diamond Drilling on the Mckenzie East Gold Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(FSE:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that the company has begun clearing of access routes for the upcoming diamond drill program on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The company's geologic crew has identified 5 priority target zones for initial drill testing. The high priority drill targets will require approximately 1.5 kilometres of access trail to be constructed. The company will start brush cutting of these routes this week. The work is being supervised by Black Tusk's geologist and company director Dr. Mathieu Piche. The company has obtained permits to drill from up to 23 drill pads on the property which provides flexibility for drilling to continue after receiving successful results.

Black Tusk has signed a contract with Forage Val d'Or for 3,000 metres of drilling, of which a minimum 2500 metres will be drilled on the McKenzie East project. The remainder will be used to test the Lorrain Property located in western Quebec, near Lorrainville. Drilling is expected to commence January 15, 2021.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621941/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Undertakes-Access-Preparation-for-Diamond-Drilling-on-the-Mckenzie-East-Gold-Project-Quebec