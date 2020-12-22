

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate remained unchanged in October, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate was 5.2 percent in October, same as seen in July. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The unemployment rate for October indicates the average for September to November and that for July, reflects the average for June to August.



The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in September.



The number of unemployed persons was 147,000 in October, same as seen in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

