

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 22.12.2020 - 11.00 am



- CREDIT SUISSE CUTS HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PT TO 1400 (1470) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES RAISES SPECTRIS PRICE TARGET TO 3200 (3090) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES SSE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1550 (1250) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

