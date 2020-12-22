DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Answers to the questions received during 'MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team'

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Answers to the questions received during 'MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team' 22-Dec-2020 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Answers to the questions received PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the during MMK online. fireside chat Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; with the leadership team LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, publishes answers to the questions received during «MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team». 22 december 2020 On 8 December 2020 we held an online event where the Magnitogorsk, Russia MMK leadership team discussed the main steel market trends in Russia and the world, key risks and drivers behind the growth in steel consumption, as well as MMK's strategic priorities and goals up to 2025. During the Q&A session, a large number of questions was received. In the Investor Day [1] section of the website, we publish answers to the questions which were not answered during the live broadcast. About MMK Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram [2], to be the first to know about key MMK news. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Investor Relations Department KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko Financial calendar [3] +7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mmk. ru 12-14 January CEEMEA Opportunities Conference, J.P. Morgan, online 26 January Q4 2020 trading update 4 February MMK Q4 2020 financial results under IFRS publication and conference call ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel +7 (982) 282-96-82 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk. ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 90120 EQS News ID: 1156850 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=39cf125a3591952b593445e5554176e2&application_id=1156850&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=018e8dda52d5b81f4b4093f7460d9f36&application_id=1156850&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=895ffefef24a7b8b93810e5bae4be0c4&application_id=1156850&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

