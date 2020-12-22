Technavio has been monitoring the e-learning market in GCC countries and it is poised to grow by 492.66 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the e-learning market in GCC countries. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Supportive government policies is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 492.66 million.



Who are the top players in the market?

Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley Sons Inc., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning, are some of the major market participants.



What is the key market driver?

The high demand for skill-based training is one of the major factors driving the market.



How big is the corporate segmentmarket?

The corporate segment will contribute to 39% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley Sons Inc., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning are some of the major market participants. The high demand for skill-based training will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-learning market in GCC countries forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries is segmented as below:

End user Corporate K-12 Higher Education



E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-learning market in GCC countries report covers the following areas:

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries Size

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries Trends

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries Industry Analysis

This study identifies supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the E-Learning market in GCC countries growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market in GCC countries growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market in GCC countries size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market in GCC countries vendors

