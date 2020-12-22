

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales rose in November, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Retail trade turnover rose a working day adjusted 6.6 percent year-on-year in November.



The retail trade volume, from which the impact of price changes has been eliminated, grew 5.3 percent annually in November.



In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased a working day adjusted 7.3 percent yearly in November, the agency said.



The sales volume of daily consumer goods gained 5.7 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



