

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate declined in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.9 percent in November from 7.4 percent in October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 27,000 to 187,000 in November from 160,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 71.8 percent in November from 71.7 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 4,000 from a year ago to 2.540 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.1 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

