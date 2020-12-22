

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Akouos Inc. (AKUS) expires tomorrow, i.e. on Dec. 23.



Boston, Massachusetts-based Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company developing adeno-associated virus, or AAV delivered gene therapies for various hearing loss conditions.



The company's lead gene therapy candidate is AK-OTOF for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.



An IND application seeking FDA clearance to conduct a phase I/II clinical trial of AK-OTOF is expected to be submitted next year.



The company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $320.1 million as of September 30, 2020.



Akouos made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $17 each and the 180 day lockup period expires tomorrow.



AKUS opened the first day of trading (i.e. June 26, 2020) at $22.26 and closed at $22.00 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $16.59 and a high of $30.67.



AKUS closed Monday's trading at $19.54, up 5.51%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

