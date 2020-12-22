Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 77. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 14.12.2020 through 18.12.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 14.12.2020 37.000 250,2158 13.000 206,8274 50.000 15.12.2020 - - 27.000 205,3992 27.000 16.12.2020 25.000 250,5609 24.000 206,5781 49.000 17.12.2020 - - 12.000 208,5500 12.000 18.12.2020 20.000 255,1863 12.000 210.0923 32.000

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 22.12.2020

Linde plc