HgCapital Trust (HGT) continues to outperform its benchmark over the short and long term, with NAV total return strongly increasing c 20% in the nine months to end-September 2020 (vs a fall of c 20% for the FTSE All-Share Index in the period). Following a record amount of investments and realisations in FY20, we estimate HGT's commitment ratio stood at 60% in mid-December (vs 48% on average between 2015 and 2019), supported by a new £200m credit facility that it secured in early October 2020. The manager expects transaction activity to remain high and highlights his confidence in the value creation potential of HGT's software and technology portfolio, driven by the ongoing digitalisation of businesses, accelerated by COVID-19.

