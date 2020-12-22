

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler (DDAIF.PK) and Infosys (INFY) have partnered to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation & IT infrastructure transformation in the automotive sector, Infosys said in a statement.



Daimler will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys.



As a part of the partnership, automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the U.S. and the APAC region will transition from Daimler to Infosys.



Infosys said that the transfer will also enable it to bolster and grow its automotive business, while offering Daimler employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development.



The partnership aims to develop a persona-driven, cognitive, anytime, anywhere AI-powered workplace & service-desk.



