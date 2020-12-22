

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.2 percent fall in October. This was the eleventh consecutive fall in prices.



Import prices decreased 7.6 percent yearly in November and remained unchanged from a month ago.



Export prices declined 6.5 percent annually in November and fell 0.6 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 5.7 percent yearly in November, following a 4.2 percent growth in October.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in November.



Retail sales in durables grew 1.3 percent and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores rose 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

