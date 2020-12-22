

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $235.30 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $173.16 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $5.18 billion from $4.79 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $235.30 Mln. vs. $173.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $5.18 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.



