The "Fleet Management in Europe 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fleet management in Europe is the fifteenth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the fleet management market in this region. This strategic research report provides you with 280 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the fifteenth edition of this report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe.

A comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 113 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Europe

1.1 Light commercial vehicles

1.2 Medium and heavy trucks

1.3 Buses and coaches

1.4 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.5 Off-road construction and agriculture equipment

1.6 Company owned passenger cars

1.7 Ownership structure

1.7.1 Statistical estimates by industry and company size

1.7.2 Light commercial vehicle fleets

1.7.3 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle fleets

2 Fleet management solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 GNSS segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Backoffice segment

2.2 Vehicle management

2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.2.2 Security tracking

2.2.3 Fuel card integration and reporting

2.3 Driver management

2.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

2.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

2.3.4 Insurance risk management

2.4 Operations management

2.4.1 Routing and navigation

2.4.2 Transport management

2.4.3 Mobile workforce management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.5.1 Digital tachograph data download

2.5.2 Electronic toll collection

2.5.3 Other applications

2.6 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Fleet management installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Regional market dynamics

3.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

3.1.4 Trailer telematics shipments, installed base and vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 OEM fleet telematics market developments

3.4.2 The impact of COVID-19 on the fleet management solution market

3.4.3 New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions

3.4.4 LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players

3.4.5 Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution

3.4.6 The emergence of alliances among FM solution vendors

3.4.7 Insurance telematics for commercial fleets

3.4.8 Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market

3.4.9 Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms

3.4.10 Big Data in the fleet management sector

3.4.11 More Pan-European players to enter the scene

3.4.12 FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers

3.4.13 The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

3.4.14 Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market

3.4.15 Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2020-2021

3.4.16 The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem

4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 Truck manufacturers

4.1.1 Daimler Group

4.1.2 Volvo Group (including Renault Trucks)

4.1.3 Scania

4.1.4 MAN Truck Bus

4.1.5 DAF Trucks

4.1.6 Iveco

4.2 Construction equipment manufacturers

4.2.1 Bobcat

4.2.2 Caterpillar

4.2.3 Deere Company

4.2.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment

4.2.5 JCB

4.2.6 Komatsu

4.2.7 Volvo CE

4.3 Trailer manufacturers

4.3.1 Schmitz Cargobull

4.3.2 Krone

4.3.3 Kogel

4.4 OE suppliers

4.4.1 Actia

4.4.2 Continental

4.4.3 Knorr-Bremse

4.4.4 Stoneridge Electronics

4.4.5 WABCO

4.5 Hardware and software providers

4.5.1 Advantech

4.5.2 Aplicom

4.5.3 CalAmp

4.5.4 ERM Advanced Telematics

4.5. IAV

4.5.6 John Deere Electronic Solutions

4.5.7 Lantronix

4.5.8 Micronet

4.5.9 Munic

4.5.10 PowerFleet (Cellocator)

4.5.11 Quake Global

4.5.12 Squarell Technology

4.6 Video-based driver monitoring solution vendors

4.6.1 CameraMatics

4.6.2 Lytx

4.6.3 Seeing Machines

4.6.4 SmartDrive Systems

4.6.5 SmartWitness

4.6.6 Streamax

4.6.7 SureCam

4.6.8 VisionTrack

5 International aftermarket solution providers

5.1 ABAX

5.2 AddSecure Smart Transport (Vehco)

5.3 Astrata Europe

5.4 Cartrack

5.5 Ctrack (Inseego)

5.6 Fleet Complete

5.7 Garmin and partners

5.8 Geotab

5.9 Gurtam

5.10 Masternaut

5.11 MiX Telematics

5.12 ORBCOMM

5.13 Samsara

5.14 Teletrac Navman

5.15 Trackunit

5.16 Transics a WABCO company

5.17 Trimble

5.18 Verizon Connect

5.19 Viasat Group

5.20 Webfleet Solutions

6 Regional aftermarket solution providers

6.1 Benelux and France

6.1.1 Actia Telematics Services (Telefleet)

6.1.2 Coyote (Traqueur)

6.1.3 EasyFleet

6.1.4 Eliot

6.1.5 FleetGO

6.1.6 GeoDynamics

6.1.7 GPS-Buddy

6.1.8 Inter-Data

6.1.9 Micpoint

6.1.10 Novacom Europe

6.1.11 OCEAN (Orange Business Services)

6.1.12 Optimum Automotive Group (Mapping Control)

6.1.13 Prometheus Informatics

6.1.14 RAM Mobile Data

6.1.15 Route42

6.1.16 RouteVision

6.1.17 Simpliciti

6.1.18 SoFleet (Synox)

6.1.19 SuiviDeFlotte.net

6.1.20 Suivo

6.1.21 TEKSAT

6.2 Germany and Central Europe

6.2.1 ArealControl.

6.2.2 AROBS Transilvania Software

6.2.3 Bornemann

6.2.4 CCS (Fleetcor)

6.2.5 Commander

6.2.6 CVS Mobile

6.2.7 ENAiKOON

6.2.8 ETA Automatizari Industriale

6.2.9 Eurowag Telematics

6.2.10 GPS Bulgaria

6.2.11 i-Cell

6.2.12 iData

6.2.13 Idem Telematics

6.2.14 Logifleet

6.2.15 LOSTnFOUND (fleet.tech)

6.2.16 Mapon

6.2.17 Mireo

6.2.18 mobileObjects

6.2.19 Ruptela

6.2.20 Sherlog Technology

6.2.21 Spedion

6.2.22 Vimcar

6.2.23 VISPIRON

6.2.24 WebEye Telematics Group

6.2.25 Yellowfox

6.2.26 ZF Openmatics

6.3 The Mediterranean

6.3.1 Frotcom International

6.3.2 G4S Telematix

6.3.3 GMV

6.3.4 Infogestweb (Golia)

6.3.5 Locatel

6.3.6 Loqus

6.3.7 Macnil Zucchetti Group

6.3.8 Satdata

6.3.9 Sateliun

6.3.10 Targa Telematics

6.3.11 Tecmic

6.3.12 Trackysat

6.3.13 Vodafone Automotive

6.4 Nordic countries

6.4.1 Autogear

6.4.2 Automile

6.4.3 GpsGate

6.4.4 GSGroup

6.4.5 GSMvalve

6.4.6 Infobric Fleet

6.4.7 Locus Solutions

6.4.8 Opter

6.4.9 Total Car

6.4.10 Triona

6.4.11 Zeekit

6.5 UK and Ireland

6.5.1 3Dtracking

6.5.2 Aeromark

6.5.3 BigChange

6.5.4 CanTrack

6.5.5 Connexas Group (Isotrak)

6.5.6 GreenRoad

6.5.7 Matrix Telematics..

6.5.8 Microlise

6.5.9 Quartix

6.5.10 Radius Telematics (Kinesis)

6.5.11 RAM Tracking

6.5.12 Satmo

6.5.13 Trakm8

6.5.14 Transpoco

