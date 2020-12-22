

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Holdings, Inc., the parent of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. that is behind the 'James Bond' franchise, is mulling a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The Beverly Hills-based media company, majority owned by New York hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, has engaged investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to find a buyer, and has begun a formal sale process, the report added.



The company, which had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a decade ago, now has a market value of around $5.5 billion including debt.



With the current significant growth in streaming video services amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, MGM's investors expect its library of film and television content will be attractive to other companies to strike a deal.



MGM's library includes around 4,000 movies. The studio also controls franchises such as Rocky and TV shows including 'The Voice.'



MGM, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2010, had sought a sale may times in the past.



Owing to the Covid-19 crisis, MGM recently postponed the 007 film 'No Time to Die' until Easter weekend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

