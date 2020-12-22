

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported that its net earnings for the third quarter increased 35.9% to $235.30 million from last year's $173.16 million, driven by strong execution in a dynamic environment.



Net earnings per share increased to $1.42 from $1.04 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenues rose to $5.18 billion from $4.79 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $5.0 billion.



Total used vehicle unit sales increased 1.0% while comparable store used unit sales decreased 0.8% compared with increases of 11.0% and 7.5%, respectively, for the prior year's third quarter.



Total wholesale vehicle unit sales increased 10.8% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The company's wholesale sales benefited from a record third quarter appraisal buy rate, partially offset by lower appraisal traffic, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARMAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de