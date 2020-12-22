VIP-Media: Being Your Own Boss While Traveling The World: Tanner VanValkenburg Teaches His Clients The Secrets Behind Instagram

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / At only 25, Tanner VanValkenburg is running a six-figure Instagram account, created in less than 7 months while he traveled the world.

Two years ago, Tanner wasn't sure what his path looked like, but he knew it would be one where he was working for himself. He has just dropped out of film and photography school to pursue his online Instagram business, and little did he know, choosing to pursue his passion for photography with Instagram would be one of the best decisions of his life.

"When I figured out how to crack the Instagram world that's when my life changed! I've been able to travel around the world shooting for multi-million dollar companies and brands, grow millions of followers for myself as well as some of the top entrepreneurs on Instagram. The accounts I support can grow from zero to 100k follows, all organically in less than 8 months! Now I have a full team and scaling up to 7 figures just off of instagram," Tanner says.

Tanner also coaches and mentors people on how to grow their business and social media presence online. His students, with Tanner's guidance, are able to quit their 9-5 job and support themselves with Instagram full-time in less than a year.

In short, Tanner's business tackles four facets of the industry. First, he has a consulting and mentorship teaching business where he can interface with entrepreneurs, one on one, to help grow their presence and gain income through their Instagram account.

Next, Tanner has established a full course that teaches his clients how to grow their following from nothing to 100k, all organically. In addition, he runs a side agency that is able to grow brand awareness for businesses or individuals where the clients are completely hands off. Finally, Tanner also employs a full team that is able to grow accounts in order to sell them off to brands of business owners with followings already established.

To be able to have his mind in so many places at once, Tanner understands how important it is to keep your mind straight and yourself motivated.

"If you are scared what your parents or friends might think if you fail you will never truly start your business. Many people don't even start on their dream because they are scared to fail, or they are scared to deviate from the traditional path of going to college, getting a degree and getting a traditional job. To work for yourself, you really need to have the mindset that when it all goes south, you'll keep on going and not give up," Tanner outlines.

With this mindset, Tanner is able to tackle any obstacle that comes his way, and truly differentiate himself from the competition. First and foremost, Tanner's clients come to him because he gets real results and never stoops to selling fake followers that only contribute to short lived, inorganic growth.

"I keep it very real and honest when it comes to growing accounts and doing it the right way. I would rather have a business with 10,000 followers that are true fans, able to make sales, than 500k followers that are fake and don't provide real support," Tanner explains.

By keeping priorities like this in mind, Tanner was able bounce back from pandemic related losses, something that crippled many businesses in similar situations. In one month at the start of the pandemic, Tanner lost over half his clients. However, by putting in the work where it counted, he was able to scale right back to where he was within 3 months.

"I knew I could not give up. I needed to keep on reaching out and working hard. Instagram has changed my life and it can change anyone else's - if they are willing to put in the time. This business is for people who want the freedom of working while they travel. It's really all about being about to be your own boss," Tanner says.

In the coming year, Tanner plans to scale his online Instagram course to 7 figures.

To discover all that Tanner has to offer and the growth he's brought other businesses, check out his website or follow him on Instagram.

