Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.12.2020 | 13:33
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 22

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Director Changes

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 22 December 2020, Michael Balfour has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Schroders BSC Social Impact Trust plc. This company listed this morning on the London Stock Exchange.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

22 December 2020

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.