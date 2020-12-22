Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Director Changes

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 22 December 2020, Michael Balfour has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Schroders BSC Social Impact Trust plc. This company listed this morning on the London Stock Exchange.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

22 December 2020