Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, December 22
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")
Director Changes
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 22 December 2020, Michael Balfour has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Schroders BSC Social Impact Trust plc. This company listed this morning on the London Stock Exchange.
Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837846
22 December 2020
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de