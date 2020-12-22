The Nasdaq Government Bond Futures (SEK)[1] and Mortgage Bond Futures (SEK)[2] will be subject to the following change to take effect on February 1st, 2021 and fully implemented during Q2 2021: The coupon interest of the contract base, a synthetic bond, will be changed from 6% to 1% affecting both Government and Mortgage bond futures The changes, including timeline and other important information, can be found in the attached document. For further information, please contact FixedIncomeSweden@nasdaq.com or clearing@nasdaq.com Alexander Tiainen, +46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq European Fixed Income, Nasdaq Stockholm [1] SGB2Y, SGB5Y, SGB10Y: 2-, 5-, and 10- year Futures in Swedish government bonds [2] NDH2Y, NDH5Y, STH2Y, STH5Y, SWH2Y, SWH5Y: Futures in Swedish mortgage bonds Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834154