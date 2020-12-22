CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Contributes to Reforestation of Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the impact of its latest contributions to the Arbor Day Foundation. Through the combined effort of 20 participating companies, 115,386 trees were planted in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in Georgia. CLS' contribution to this total was driven by its subsidiary, City Trees', Buy 1 Plant 1 campaign, wherein every 1:1 THC:CBD product sold is accompanied by a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation.

With the number of trees planted through this latest combined effort, over 258,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be sequestered - the equivalent of taking 55,840 cars off the road for one year. CLS is proud to have contributed to this total, and anticipates continued growth of this contribution in 2021.

Alongside its Buy 1 Plant 1 initiative, City Trees has also taken recent steps to further reduce its environmental impact. At the outset of its rebranding effort in September, the brand transitioned to packaging made with primarily recyclable materials, recognizing the excess waste generated in the cannabis industry due to regulatory requirements. In December, this effort was bolstered by the brand's transition to packaging approximately 15% smaller than its latest redesign. City Trees' commitment to sustainability and quality has further cemented their position in Nevada as an industry leader and innovator.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com

Forward-Looking Statements

