Small businesses are spending 148% more time on the Company's software platform

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Business Warrior Corporation (OTC Pink: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, shares how their new software coming in January is coupled with the small business stimulus plan just approved by Congress. This is the company's largest software release since going public through a reverse merger in January.

Many businesses didn't receive Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) money the last time and most of them didn't even apply. In order for the funds to be forgiven for the last round, companies were to spend at least 75% of the funds received on payroll. This helped the economy and helped keep people employed during this horrific time, but it still left a lot of businesses coming up short as things worsened.



"Whether companies received assistance or not, we found that most small businesses did not use the time or money to improve their business. Instead, people were just trying to survive and hold on to what they had. Our new version of Business Warrior helps each small business if they have funding or not," said Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corporation.

The key to receiving any funds whether it's PPP, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), grants or investment money is to leverage the funds to put the business in a better position than it was before receiving the funds and not just buy time to survive. Many business owners spent the money, borrowed money, cut costs, or went into more debt just to survive. The new version of the Business Warrior software puts small businesses in a better position to survive during the pandemic and come out even stronger when things get better.

Congress has just approved a second stimulus package that includes about $325 billion in business relief, including about $275 billion for more PPP funding. Companies that received money the first time will be eligible to receive funds again. Business Warrior's next version of their software is designed to help businesses improve results while on a tight budget and helps them adapt quickly to the ever evolving rules and regulations.

Business Warrior released the first version of their software in December of 2019, and made it free to small businesses when the pandemic hit the United States. Since then, they've had thousands of new subscribers join the platform and they're tracking what's working and what is not working for small businesses operating during this pandemic. The company has seen a 148% increase in subscriber's time spent on the platform in the last 3 months, which shows that businesses are looking for ways to improve their business.

"This next version of Business Warrior will improve small business performance and make it easier for them to get more new customers. The small business stimulus, the vaccine, and our updated software are all a boost to our economy and the help small businesses need," said Doolittle.

The company will be announcing an exact release date of the new version of Business Warrior before the end of the year, but businesses can sign up early here.

