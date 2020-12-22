The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a severe toll on multiple industries, and the pharma logistics sector was one among them. Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, stricter hygiene protocols, and changing regulations are causing further pharma logistics challenges. Inability to address these challenges can hamper the recovery process and path to success for pharmaceutical companies. In the post-COVID era, pharma companies will require efficient, data-driven business strategies and the ideal guidance to stay ahead of changing market dynamics. Infiniti's market research solutions have helped pharmaceutical industry players for over 16 years, identifying, evaluating, and addressing significant industry challenges to maintain a strategic edge. To prepare for the challenging post-COVID era, and overcome pharma logistics challenges caused by the pandemic with our market research solutions, request a free proposal.

Pharma logistics is a crucial and complex sector of the pharmaceutical industry. Companies have struggled to optimize pharma logistics to the best of their ability over the years but were deterred by the changing market dynamics. The need for temperature-controlled environments, risk of potential contamination, and constantly changing regulations have been increasingly challenging obstacles for the pharma logistics sector. Further, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions in business operations and suspended the functioning of various industries, companies, and supply chains. The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a sudden upsurge in demand for innovative solutions, and pharma logistics challenges include the increasing need for medication across the world. However, companies have begun to focus on the post-COVID era as a period of recovery and success. For the pharma logistics sector, this requires developing and adopting efficient strategies. Infiniti's market research experts studied three significant pharma logistics challenges and developed optimal strategies for pharmaceutical companies to adopt. Our experts discussed the numerous strategies in their recent article and highlighted the value of our market research solutions in the pharma logistics sector.



"As companies attempt to overcome the various pharma logistics challenges introduced by the pandemic, it is equally crucial to establish sustainable strategies for the upcoming post-COVID era. These strategies should aim to negate the pandemic's impact and ensure that business continuity is secured in the case of other crises," says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's market research experts developed and discussed the following ideal strategies for pharma logistics in the post-COVID era:

Identify multiple supply sources: Over-dependence on limited suppliers can cause severe challenges during a crisis, and identifying numerous other sources can help overcome this problem.

Establish crisis management systems: Identifying, evaluating, and planning potential risks can help companies stay ahead of various industry challenges, and established crisis management systems enable efficient strategizing.

Identifying, evaluating, and planning potential risks can help companies stay ahead of various industry challenges, and established crisis management systems enable efficient strategizing. Protect employees and the supply chain: Due to the widespread pandemic, governments have introduced new hygiene protocols. Companies must follow all hygiene protocols, protect their employees, and ensure that contamination is not possible through the supply chain.



