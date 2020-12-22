Anzeige
22.12.2020
22.12.2020 | 14:46
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 22

To: Company Announcements

Date:22 December 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") announces that Mike Balfour, a non-executive director of the Company, is a director of BSC Social Impact Trust plc which listed on the London Stock Exchange today.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

