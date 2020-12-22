Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration
London, December 22
Date:22 December 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") announces that Mike Balfour, a non-executive director of the Company, is a director of BSC Social Impact Trust plc which listed on the London Stock Exchange today.
