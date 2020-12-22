Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) ("the Company"), a company offering end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. CEO of the Company, Terry Buffalo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release by the Company detailing the execution of a non-binding letter of intent to purchase assets of Naturaleaf. "We've been looking for over a year to make an acquisition here in Colorado," explained Buffalo. "Luckily, we came across Naturaleaf in Colorado Springs," he continued. Buffalo then shared that the acquisition assets include three retail dispensaries, as well as a cultivation operation. "Naturaleaf is very compliant. Their financials are in order, and I can't say enough about their team."

"We have started doing our due diligence and the audit process is underway. We hope to have this closed by the first quarter of 2021," shared Buffalo, adding that Naturaleaf is already established as a profitable company.

"What kind of impact will this have if it goes through?" asked Jolly. "It definitely will more than double our gross revenue from the previous year," said Buffalo.

Jolly then asked about the potential of additional acquisitions in the near future. "We're continuing to look in the Colorado market. We do have a couple of deals that we're still negotiating," explained Buffalo. "Our primary focus right now is in the Colorado market; we do see opportunity here."

The conversation then turned to the discussion of new services launching in 2021. Buffalo elaborated on the Company's cultivation management services and accounting services, which have received great feedback so far. "One of the things we're really proud about is the new design of our Cultivation Cube," shared Buffalo. "One additional thing we've been able to do is offer [Cultivation Cube] financing for qualified investors, not [directly] through American Cannabis Company, but through a third party."

To close the interview, Buffalo thanked his shareholders for their continued patience and support. "We've always been very slow and methodical in our approach. We're looking for opportunities that are going to create value for our shareholders," said Buffalo, noting the potential of the acquisition of Naturaleaf. "We're definitely looking for opportunities to bring to the company that will increase our shareholder value and provide us with positive cash flow."

To hear Terry Buffalo's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7756353-american-cannabis-company-inc-discusses-non-binding-loi-for-the-acquisition-of-naturaleaf-with

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the Company by promoting our operational management services, and license the American Cannabis Company brand, as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils - Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for "Best Potting Mix", The Cultivation Cube and the High-Density Cultivation System. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions.

