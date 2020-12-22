PEAK6, a financial technology business, announced today that it has acquired Hardcastle Trading AG, a trading firm based in Rapperswil, Switzerland.

The transaction, which closed on December 21, 2020, expands PEAK6's proprietary trading business through the addition of proprietary trading technology and a deep bench of talented engineers.PEAK6 will leverage the Hardcastle technology platform to enhance its leading tech stack and improve liquidity for customers in the options markets.

Founded in 1998, Hardcastle is focused on single name, upper tier equity options. The firm is known for its proprietary trading technology, which will complement PEAK6's existing platform.

Tom Simpson, CEO of PEAK6 Capital Management, said: "We are very excited to add Hardcastle to the PEAK6 family. Hardcastle is an exceptional fit with our business and a natural pairing for us given the team's focus on leveraging technology to make trading the way it ought to be. This acquisition is an important step in extending?our PEAK6 Capital Management team's?reach by providing additional liquidity for electronic options markets in the U.S. and Europe."

Flint Craig, CEO of Hardcastle, said: "We are pleased to join forces with a diversified leader in options trading. We look forward to this next step for Hardcastle, which will provide access to new markets, techniques and resources to benefit our global trading operations."

Broadhaven Capital Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor to Hardcastle.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company's first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading and, over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses, helping to unlock potential and activate what is into what ought to be.

PEAK6's core brands include: PEAK6 Capital Management, Apex Clearing, National Flood Services and Evil Geniuses. Learn more at PEAK6.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005048/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Helen Grove, PEAK6

helengrove@peak6.com