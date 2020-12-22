TCMpartners, a professional services organization with a focus on Treasury and Capital Markets, based in Latin America and Europe, today announced a cloud-based managed services partnership with Finastra, one of the world's largest fintechs, to bring a new end-to-end sales and trading experience to sell-side institutions throughout Latin America

This new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience will allow any sales-driven financial institutions to incorporate electronic trading and capital markets managed services into their clients' sales and trading workflows. This will benefit corporate and individual customers with low latency seamless electronic trading, access to executable FX quotes, straight through processing and online reporting services. Finastra solutions for Treasury and Capital Markets and TCMpartners managed services push business processes to a higher level, providing significant efficiency and savings. There's no hardware to buy, install or support, minimizing the total cost of ownership for the customer.

"Both TCMpartners and Finastra are committed to driving transformational change in sales organizations helping financial institutions benefit from modern, SaaS technology with continuous updates and off-the-shelf components", said Denise Parker, SVP, Partners and Ecosystem at Finastra. "We're seeing increased demand for managed services from our customers. Our collaboration in delivering Treasury and Capital Markets solutions as a service will help financial institutions globally meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and scale their sell-side operations

Rafael Sainz, CEO of TCMpartners said, "We're delighted that, in collaboration with Finastra, we are able to help alleviate the administrative burden on banks and help streamline their business processes. Through the combination of electronic trading and capital markets managed services, sales-driven organizations will lower transactional costs and improve their clients' experience

Bringing significant experience in implementing world-class capital markets solutions in Latin America and Europe, TCMpartners adapted Finastra's most demanded configurations and components for Treasury and Capital Markets into a sophisticated sales and trading workflow, making them accessible in localized catalogs that fit country-specific and international financial markets conventions and regulatory requirements.

Sainz added, "Financial market participants will benefit from the legwork completed by Finastra and TCMpartners in reengineering processes. We are committed to providing electronic trading, confirmations, trade processing, regulatory reports, and accounting schemas in a truly end-to-end fashion

About TCMpartners

TCMpartners was founded in January 2014 in respond to regulatory changes and the demand for advanced services in financial markets, risk management, and technology.

Present in Latin America, Spain and Portugal, TCMpartners integrates y world-class solutions that digitalize financial institutions business processes with their clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005375/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Rafael Sainz

T: +34 600 45 64 49

E: rafael.sainz@tcmpartners.com