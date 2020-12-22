Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of UTR8 B.V. The membership will expire as of December 28, 2020 UTR8 B.V has traded with member ID UTR8 in the INET Trading System Member: UTR8 B.V INET ID: UTR8 Last day of trading: 23rd of December, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834144