BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Announces Funding for Design/Installation of Full-Scale "Zero Liquid Discharge" Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Project

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of cutting-edge environmental technologies and a full-service engineering company, announced today that its Canadian subsidiary has received grant funding necessary to begin the design and construction of a full-scale farm-wide "zero liquid discharge" wastewater treatment and reuse project at Sunworks Farm, an organic poultry producer in Alberta, Canada.

Scheduled to begin operating next year, BioLargo will design, build, install and operate a custom water treatment train featuring its patented Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) technology. The system will treat all wastewater produced by farming operations and convert it to reusable water, saving the farm money and reducing its environmental impact. This project will make Sunworks Farm the first "zero liquid discharge" poultry facility in Alberta Canada, a significant technical and environmental achievement for both companies and for the Canadian poultry industry.

Alberta Innovates has committed funding for the project through the Water Innovation Program (https://albertainnovates.ca/programs/water-innovation/).

BioLargo Water President Dr. Richard Smith commented, "Poultry production in North America results in the discharge of over 60 billion gallons of wastewater into the environment every year, with few farms currently opting for capture and reuse systems. Zero liquid discharge systems are increasing in popularity due to their water use and discharge cost savings and because of the substantial environmental benefits. Our goal is for the AOS to be a by-word for water reuse."

"BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) technology has the potential to protect Alberta's water quality and improve water reuse at Sunworks Farm. Advancing the reuse of wastewater through innovation is an important way to support economic development and environmental stewardship in Alberta", says Dr. Brett Purdy, Executive Director of Environmental Innovation at Alberta Innovates.

To learn more about BioLargo Water and the AOS, visit www.biolargowater.com and the website of the parent company BioLargo at www.biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates invests in research, innovation and entrepreneurship to drive provincial economic growth and diversity. We ignite the power of innovation through our work with researchers, industry and entrepreneurs to move Alberta to a lower-carbon future, promote the responsible use of land and water, and contribute to the improved health and well-being of Albertans.

Alberta Innovates provides technical expertise, entrepreneurial advice and support, opportunities for partnerships, and funding to advance the best ideas. We support a broad range of research and innovation activity - from discovery to use. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do - bringing together bright minds and great ideas.

